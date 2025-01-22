Egyptian, Russian presidents discuss regional developments over phone

Cairo, Jan 22 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, discussed regional developments, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Sisi reviewed the efforts made by Egypt since October 2023 in partnership with Qatar and the United States to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

Sisi emphasised the recently-reached Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage release deal is the main pillar for restoring calm in the region, highlighting ongoing Egyptian efforts to ensure its implementation and facilitate the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza in sufficient quantities, the statement noted.

He stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to ensure the implementation of the agreement, leading to the launch of a political path based on the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, which is the only path towards sustainable security and stability in the region, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

For his part, Putin stressed his constant keenness to communicate and coordinate with Sisi, appreciating Egypt's pivotal role in reaching the ceasefire agreement and its constant efforts to maintain regional stability and security, the statement added.

According to the statement, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria, where Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to preserve the unity of Syria, the integrity of its territories and the security of its people, as well as the need for regional and international efforts to restore stability in Syria.

They also addressed developments in Lebanon, efforts to restore stability in Sudan and Libya, and developments in the ongoing Ukraine crisis, according to the statement.

