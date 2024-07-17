Egyptian Super Cup to be held in Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], July 17 (ANI/WAM): The United Sports Company has officially announced the dates and system of the Egyptian Super Cup for Champions Clubs, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council from October 4-7.

The United Sports Company stated in a statement today that the two semi-final matches of the Egyptian Super Cup for Champions Clubs will be held on October 4, while the final match will be held on October 7.

She pointed out that the tournament will include the champions of the league, the Egypt Cup, and the League Cup, in addition to a team that will receive a golden card from the organizing committee. The rest of the details will be announced soon.

The league champion for the current season has not been determined yet, and Al-Ahly and Pyramids are competing for the title. Al-Ahly is the champion of the 2023 Egypt Cup after defeating Zamalek in the final match. The League Cup final will be held between Tala'ea El-Geish and Ceramica Cleopatra. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor