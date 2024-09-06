Egypt's economic minister discuss boosting cooperation

Cairo [Egypt], September 6 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, discussed with Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

During their meeting held on the sidelines of the Arab Economic and Social Council meetings, which concluded at the Arab League headquarters under the chairmanship of the UAE, the two ministers discussed economic policies that stimulate the private sector, increase productivity, and deepen bilateral cooperation in formulating and implementing economic programmes that keep pace with global changes.

The discussions also addressed boosting performance, the efficiency of the planning system and economic competitiveness, and leveraging best practices that promote development efforts.

Bin Touq expressed the readiness of the Ministry of Economy to cooperate with the Egyptian Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation to enhance cooperation and advance the development plans of both nations.

Dr. Al-Mashat commended the deep-rooted ties that the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt share, affirming the Egyptian government's commitment to strengthening them further, as well as to bolstering bilateral cooperation in fields such as food security, infrastructure, energy, and others. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor