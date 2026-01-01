Egypt's inflation rate drops to 11.8 per cent in December: Central Bank
By ANI | Updated: January 11, 2026 23:25 IST2026-01-12T04:54:25+5:302026-01-11T23:25:05+5:30
Cairo [Egypt], January 11 (ANI/WAM): The Central Bank of Egypt announced today that Egypt's inflation rate decreased to 11.8 ...
Cairo [Egypt], January 11 (ANI/WAM): The Central Bank of Egypt announced today that Egypt's inflation rate decreased to 11.8 per cent year-on-year in December. The rate had recorded 12.5 per cent in November. (ANI/WAM)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app