Eid Al Adha 2023: Oman announces five-day holiday for public and private sector

Oman has announced dates for Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays for the public and private sector.According to a statement from the state-run Oman News Agency, there will be a five-day holiday for the public and private sectors. The holiday will begin on Tuesday, June 27 and work will resume on Sunday, July 2.Sunday marked the 29th day of Dhul Qadah in the Islamic calendar, and scholars and worshippers across the world gathered to spot the crescent moon that marks the start of Dhul Hijjah. The Ministry of Labour pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the holiday if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work.

The Dhul Hijjah crescent moon in India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, is crucial for determining the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, which is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, as it is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca takes place and marks Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. In India, as in other countries, moon sighting committees or religious authorities are responsible for confirming the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon and these committees comprise of knowledgeable individuals who are tasked with observing the moon's visibility after sunset on the 29th day of the preceding month, which is the month of Dhu al-Qidah. The committee members or religious scholars physically look for the new crescent moon in the sky shortly after sunset.