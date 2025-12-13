Eight Baloch civilians forcibly disappeared at the hands of Pakistani forces

Quetta, Dec 13 At least eight Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces amid a growing wave of enforced disappearances across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Saturday.

Citing local sources, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that several civilians -- primarily young men -- were detained during a raid by the Pakistani forces in Khuzdar district of the province on December 10 and have remained forcibly disappeared since then.

The victims were identified as Arif Humble, Zameer Ahmed, Zahid Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Zahoor Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Shah Nawaz, and Irfan Hussain.

Expressing deep concern over the recent military operation carried out by Pakistan in the Grisha area of Khuzdar, the rights body expressed solidarity with the affected families and vowed to "document and raise awareness about ongoing human-rights violations in Balochistan".

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), revealed that Pakistani forces fired multiple mortar shells at the civilian population in Awaran district, injuring at least seven people, including children.

Citing witnesses, the BVJ stated that the shells landed inside the main market in Awaran, where families were present, triggering panic among residents engaged in their daily activities.

Condemning the incident, the rights body emphasised that the strike reflected a consistent pattern of force used against unarmed civilians in Balochistan.

"Women and children remain the most affected in these operations. Communities in Awaran have already faced repeated raids, checkpoints, and enforced disappearances. The use of heavy weapons in a populated market shows a clear disregard for civilian safety and basic humanitarian standards," the BVJ stressed.

The rights body called for urgent intervention by international human rights institutions, stating that independent and transparent investigations are required to identify those responsible for the shelling.

"Immediate medical assistance must reach all injured individuals. Civilian spaces must be protected under all circumstances. International actors must monitor the situation in Awaran and press the state to end violent actions against the Baloch population," the BVJ added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor