Eight Hamas Terrorists Captured who Used Birzeit University as a Base of Operations

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF said that, after an intelligence and investigative effort, its forces together with Shin Bet arrested eight wanted people overnight at Birzeit University near Ramallah who were planning to carry out a terror attack in the near future.

Another wanted person was arrested in the area of the village of Birzeit.

In addition, four other wanted terrorists were captured in the village of Khirbat Karme, located just south of Hebron.

The intelligence operation, said the IDF, was carried out in recent months with the intention of thwarting the activities of terrorist squads made up of students from the school operating in Hamas terrorist cells called “Haktala Islamiya” which operate in universities in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF stated that this is another example of how Hamas makes of legitimate institutions, such as universities, in order to promote terrorist activity and serve as a refuge for its personnel. (ANI/TPS)

