Eight injured in mass stabbing in UK's Southport, suspect arrested

London, July 29 At least eight people, including six to seven girls, were injured in a "horrendous" mass stabbing incident at a children's club in the UK's Southport town around noon on Monday.

Police responded to an attack on Hart Street in Southport, at around 11.50 a.m. BST and a man with a knife was arrested, the BBC reported.

The North West Ambulance Service said its crews had treated eight victims with stab wounds, it said.

Horror swept the area, with a woman living near the scene of the attack reporting hearing a scream for help from a mother whose daughter had been stabbed.

The woman, who did not want to be named, told the BBC that the mother said her daughter was "barely conscious".

Another witness, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, told local media that he saw "seven to ten kids" who were bleeding and they were "all aged about ten".

He said armed police took a man out of the building where the attack took place - adding he had been told the attacker "arrived in a taxi and had a knife".

Local journalist Tim Johnson, who arrived at the scene soon after the police had been called, reported that the incident happened at the Hope of Hart children's club, which is down a back street, and the victims were children, including "one girl on a stretcher covered in blood".

"Her parents were running after her. It was horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it," he said, as per the BBC.

"I saw ambulance men and women in tears. People were in tears in the streets."

The injured were taken to the Alder Hey Children's Hospital - which declared a "major incident" and asked people to bring their children only if it was an emergency. Some of the injured were also transported to Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital.

Merseyside Police, in a statement, said: "We can confirm that a 17-year-old male from Banks, who was arrested in connection to the stabbing in Southport this morning, Monday 29 July, remains in police custody and will be questioned about the incident."

"At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing."

"We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident," it said, in the statement, adding that any updates will be provided to the public when available.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer termed the incident "horrendous and deeply shocking news".

"My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response," he said in a social media post, adding that he is "being kept updated as the situation develops".

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was "deeply concerned" over the incident in Southport.

"All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected," she wrote on social media.

"I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding."

Local MP Patrick Hurley said he was "deeply concerned" by the reports of the stabbing in Southport.

"I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected," he said in a social media post.

"My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community."

