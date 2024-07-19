Elderly Baloch activist forcibly abducted by Pakistani forces after Quetta protest

Quetta [Pakistan], July 19 : Pakistani forces have reportedly abducted an elderly Baloch activist, Rehmatullah Baloch, after his involvement in a protest organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in Quetta.

On July 17, security forces raided the Nawakili area of Quetta and detained Rehmatullah Baloch. He had participated in a BYC protest against the detention of Zaheer Baloch, during which police allegedly used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, according to The Balochistan Post.

Social and political activists have condemned the detention, calling for Rehmatullah Baloch's immediate release.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee posted on X and stated, "Comrade Rehmatullah Baloch was forcibly abducted by state agencies last night from Kili Bangulzai Sariab, Quetta. He is a well-known activist and has been part of the recent protest sit-in for Zaheer Baloch. In fact, he arranged for food and water for the women, children, elderly, and youth sitting at the protest. We demand his immediate, safe release. Genocide knows no gender or age. It is being inflicted upon the nation indiscriminately. The entire Baloch nation must speak for the safe release of peaceful activists like Comrade Rehmatullah."

Ongoing protests and sit-ins are being held in various cities of Balochistan against the increasing cases of enforced disappearances and for the recovery of missing persons.

Prominent Baloch rights activist Maharang Baloch has urged the Baloch community to gather in Gwadar on July 28 for the Baloch National Gathering (Baloch Raaji Muchi) to demonstrate unity and resilience, as reported by The Balochistan Post. The gathering aims to unite the Baloch community against alleged atrocities by Pakistan, including enforced disappearances, torture, targeted killings, and economic exploitation.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has been organising awareness campaigns in several parts of Balochistan, such as Sariab and Hudda in Quetta district and Killi Qadirabad in Noshki district, to promote the upcoming gathering.

However, an awareness meeting in Khuzdar was held this week. Reports suggest that Pakistani forces detained several young Baloch women involved in distributing pamphlets for the BNG, with the detentions carried out violently by Frontier Corps personnel.

Enforced disappearances are a significant issue in Balochistan, with human rights organisations accusing Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies of being responsible. Over 50,000 people are reportedly missing in the region, according to The Balochistan Post.

