Elisabet Lann: Sweden Health Minister Collapses During Live Press Conference; Video Surfaces

Elisabet Lann, a newly appointed health minister, collapsed during a live press conference on Tuesday, moments after concluding her speech. The concerning video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing Lann standing at the podium along with her colleagues when she suddenly fell and fainted as people surrounding her scrambled to help her.

The dramatic moment unfolded on stage in front of media persons, government officials and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Along with her podium, she fell on it. Security staff and officials, including PM Kristersson, rushed to assist.

Lann was recently appointed as the health minister in the Swedish government cabinet. After the collapse, she later explained to a news portal that low blood sugar which led her to an unconscious state. She said, "This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop."

The scheduled question and answer session with journalists was cancelled. While no medical update has been issued, local reports suggest she did not receive serious injuries.

Who Is Elisabet Lann?

Lann, a Christian Democrat member and former Gothenburg municipal councillor, known for her work on social welfare. She succeeds Acko Ankarberg Johansson, who resigned from the position unexpectedly on Monday citing personal reasons. Johansson, a veteran of the Christian Democrats, had served the party for four decades in various roles.

What Are the Reasons for Low Blood Sugar?

Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, most commonly occurs as a side effect of diabetes medication, but it can also have other causes. In people with diabetes, low blood sugar may happen if too much insulin or diabetes medication is taken, if a meal is missed or delayed, after more physical activity than usual, or after drinking alcohol without eating.

In people without diabetes, hypoglycemia is less common but can be caused by:

Use of certain medications (such as quinine or mistakenly taking diabetes drugs)

Heavy alcohol consumption, particularly without food

Severe illnesses affecting the liver, kidneys, or heart

Long-term starvation or malnutrition

Tumors of the pancreas that produce excess insulin (insulinomas)

Hormonal deficiencies, such as in adrenal or pituitary disorders

Rare genetic metabolic disorders affecting glucose storage and release.