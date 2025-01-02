Elon Musk alleges possible 'link' between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack

Las Vegas [US], January 2 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (local time) alleged a connection between the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and a similar attack in New Orleans, as both vehicles were rented from the same car rental site, Turo.

"Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way," Musk wrote on X.

The explosion in Las Vegas killed one person and injured seven others according to a CNN report.

The Tesla CEO clarified on X that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck, not by the vehicle itself.

He also noted that the truck had been rented from Turo, alleging at a connection with the New Orleans attack, where, according to CNN, a suspect rammed into a crowd during New Year's celebrations with a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck rented from the same site.

"We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk wrote on X.

According to CNN, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 am. Crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, he said.

"There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don't know whether it is a male or a female at this time," McMahill said.

Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Las Vegas, also confirmed that his team is involved in the investigation.

According to US officials, the explosives contained in the Cybertruck were fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel, which were connected to detonation system controlled by the driver, CNN reported.

Authorities are exploring any connection between the explosion and the attack in New Orleans, where a suspect rammed into a crowd with a truck rented on Turo, killing 15 people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor