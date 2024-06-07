Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi on Historic Third Term Victory, Says “Looking Forward to…”

SpaceX founder Elon Musk extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2024

