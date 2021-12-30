Elon Musk hints computer scientist Nick Szabo to be bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto

In a recent interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk named computer scientist Nick Szabo as the anonymous creator, who could have been the brains behind the birth of the world's first ever cryptocurrency. Musk was being quizzed on Lex Fridman's podcast when he made the statement. Musk also revealed that people often suspect him to be the originator of Bitcoin, a claim which he has denied so far.While clarifying that he “obviously” was unaware of Nakamoto's real identity, Musk said that Szabo ticks all the boxes that indicates he could be the anonymous founder of Bitcoin. In 1998, Szabo had proposed the creation of a digital currency. At the time, the scientist had named this currency “BitGold.”

Musk believes that Szabo “seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind Bitcoin than anyone else.” “Look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of Bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas,” Musk said. Szabo's project was never fully completed, but many see it as a precursor to Bitcoin. Previously, the scientist has refuted claims that he is the creator of Bitcoin. Nakamoto's hidden identity has been a topic of conspiracies for years now. Earlier in October, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel said he unknowingly may have met Satoshi Nakamoto in the year 2000.In September 2021, the first and only statue of Satoshi Nakamoto was unveiled in Budapest. While the facial features of this bronze statue are not well-defined, the figure sports a hoodie.