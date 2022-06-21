Elon Musk's child seeks name change to cut all ties with father

Elon Musk's teenage son has filed to change their name to distance themselves from their father. Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org, Reuters reported.

The documents were filed in Los Angeles County for a petition to change their name. The reason given was: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Xavier is one of the five children Musk has with former wife Justine Wilson. Wilson and Musk got divorced in 2008.Musk has two children-- X AE A-XI and Exa Dark Sideræl with singer Grimes. Xavier has made it known that her full name would be Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking her mother's last name. The reason for the rift between the father and son isn't clear. Musk has recently been in the news after he announced in May that he signed a deal with Twitter to buy the social media platform for $44 billion. The billionaire, on June 7 said, he may withdraw his bid to buy Twitter. He accused the social media platform of withholding data on fake accounts.