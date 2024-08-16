Emirates extends sponsorship of US Open Tennis Championship

Dubai [UAE], August 16 (ANI/WAM): Emirates and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) today announced the renewal of their partnership, which will see Emirates extend its support and sponsorship of the US Open Tennis Championship for the 13th consecutive year.

Emirates confirmed in a statement that this multi-year partnership will see the launch of the "Force for Good" initiative to rehabilitate and renovate stadiums in American cities, noting that the program will be launched during the 2024 US Open at the De Hostos Stadium in Brooklyn, with the renovation of three stadiums to be revealed on September 7.

"Emirates is proud to return to the US Open as the Official Airline, sharing our passion for tennis and sport with fans around the world," said Boutros Boutros, Emirates' Executive Vice President Marketing, Brand and Corporate Communications. (ANI/WAM)

