Emirates Islamic holds 48th General Assembly Meeting
By ANI | Published: February 21, 2024 10:19 PM2024-02-21T22:19:09+5:302024-02-21T22:20:10+5:30
Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, held its forty-eighth General Assembly Meeting, on Wednesday.
Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, presented a comprehensive review of the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
Commenting on the bank's performance, Hesham Al Qassim said, "Emirates Islamic has achieved a significant milestone in 2023, delivering its highest ever net profit of AED2.12 billion, marking a substantial 71 percent increase compared to 2022. Our outstanding performance underscores our resilience amidst global economic uncertainties and reaffirms our strong position in the regional Islamic banking landscape." (ANI/WAM)
