"End of an era defined by political integrity": Khaleda Zia's son pays heartfelt tribute to Manmohan Singh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 29 : The Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tarique Rahman on Sunday expressed his condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and stated that this "marks the end of an era defined by political integrity, wisdom, and liberalism."

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing marks the end of an era defined by political integrity, wisdom, and liberalism. His passion for economic reforms and vision for regional cooperation will remain a legacy of excellence. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of… pic.twitter.com/ZdopRsKEWy— Tarique Rahman (@trahmanbnp) December 29, 2024

Sharing a picture of his mother and Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia with Manmohan Singh, he wrote "Dr Manmohan Singh's passing marks the end of an era defined by political integrity, wisdom, and liberalism. His passion for economic reforms and vision for regional cooperation will remain a legacy of excellence. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India."

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier today, the ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

His ashes were brought to the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib earlier today.

The family of the late former PM Manmohan Singh performed rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.On Saturday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects.

Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes.

