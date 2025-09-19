Enforced disappearance of Tibetan monk Dhargye arrested by China enters fifth year, families left in dark

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 : More than four years have passed since the enforced disappearance of Tibetan monk Venerable Dhargye, who was arbitrarily arrested by Chinese authorities in Lhasa. His family and local community continue to remain in the dark about his condition and whereabouts, despite repeated assurances from officials. The case has once again drawn attention to Beijing's growing clampdown on religious figures in Tibet, as reported by Tibet Times.

According to Tibet Times, Chinese police detained Dhargye on August 5, 2021, along with two of his associates in Lhasa. While the two others were eventually freed after months in custody, Dhargye has remained unaccounted for. No formal charges or explanations have been offered by the authorities, further deepening concerns among Tibetans.

Community members contacted the Lhasa police to ask about the monk's status. In response, police assured them that Dhargye was healthy and would be released soon. Believing these promises, Tibetans refrained from raising their case beyond the region until recently. Observers argue that these misleading assurances reflect a systematic policy of silencing dissent through arbitrary detention and secrecy, as cited by Tibet Times.

Dhargye, now around 63 years old, comes from Serta in Walshul, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Son of Choephel and Choelha, he is a monk of Serta Sera Monastery. Before his arrest, he lived in Lhasa, where he undertook pilgrimages to holy Buddhist sites, participated in retreats, and studied under renowned lamas.

Known for his integrity and dedication, Dhargye was respected as a qualified monk who carried out consecrations of scriptures, statues, and stupas. To serve the faithful, he also ran a small shop where sacred items were brought for blessings.

The lack of information surrounding his disappearance highlights the broader human rights crisis in Tibet. Arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and restrictions on religious practice remain pressing concerns under Chinese rule.

As the world marks over four years since his abduction, Tibetans continue to call for clarity on Venerable Dhargye's situation and demand his immediate release, as reported by Tibet Times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor