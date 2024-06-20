Engine snag forces Malaysia Airlines plane to make emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport after takeoff

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 : A Malaysia Airlines flight en-route to Kuala Lumpur from Hyderabad, with 138 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad in the early hours on Thursday.

The flight MH199 that took off from Hyderabad RGI Airport made a turnaround after the pilot noticed a technical snag mid-air, according to a spokesperson of Malaysia Airlines said. The spokesperson further said arrangements will be made for an alternate flight by this evening.

Hyderabad airport officials said, "The flight number is MH199. There were 138 passengers on the flight. We only know that there was some technical issue and that is why the fight had to come back."

The Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said that the passengers are being assisted at the airport and the accommodation has been provided at a hotel. Meanwhile, some of the passengers from Hyderabad chose to return home.

"Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced engine failure. The pilot contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and decided to return to RGIA. We are assisting the passengers at the airport. Accommodation has been provided at a hotel, although some passengers from Hyderabad chose to return home. We are working to arrange an alternative flight by this evening," the spokesperson said.

Malaysia Airlines further confirmed that flight MH199 from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur on June 20 returned to Hyderabad due to an issue with one of the engines during the climb after take-off.

"The aircraft safely landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 03:21 am local time; all passengers and crew disembarked safely. Affected passengers will be reallocated to other flights for their continued journey," the spokesperson said.

Moreover, the aircraft is currently on the ground for further inspection.

"Safety remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines," the spokesperson said.

