ENOC Group partners with University of Dubai to foster knowledge exchange

Dubai [UAE], November 7 (ANI/WAM): ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, underpinned its commitment to bridge the educational gap and foster knowledge exchange in the UAE through an agreement with the University of Dubai.

The agreement stems from ENOC Group's commitment to supporting the development of a knowledge-driven economy as part of the UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which seeks to equip cadres from both parties with essential technical and practical capabilities.

The agreement was signed by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, and Dr Eissa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, in the presence of other representatives from both parties.

Saif Al Falasi said, "We are pleased to sign this agreement with the University of Dubai to foster knowledge exchange between both entities."

Dr Al Bastaki commented, "Partnerships that span across various sectors and domains with leading companies bring immense value to our students and graduates." (ANI/WAM)

