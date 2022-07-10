Enraged Sri Lankans 'unwind' at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house has become a new tourist spot in Colombo as enraged protestors after taking over the residence entirely and is unwinding -- strolling through the balconies, relaxing in bedrooms, dining in the kitchen and taking a dip in the swimming pool.

People inside the president's house can be seen taking selfies with expensive cars as the backdrop.

A sea of people can also be seen working out in the gym at the Presidential house.

Few were taking selfies at the swimming pool.

Visuals of entry toward bunker.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestors said, "We have been showing our displeasure by holding the flag saying that the system that they are continuing for 74 years is repressive of our people, our rights. They were oppressive towards people. They were just clinging on to power by using military forces that's why our sign was the black flag showing the descent to the government. The youth are against this system."

Dramatic visuals from outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapakse's residence on Saturday showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, tearing down security cordons placed by police, taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.

Meanwhile, several dramatic videos have been doing the rounds on social media after Saturday's upheaval where thousands of protesters stormed his official residence in the capital of Colombo, forcing him to flee to an unknown location.

With the demand for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, they stormed into the President's house, tore down security cordons placed by police, took a dip in the swimming pool and romped through his kitchen and home.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva urged all citizens to give their support to the armed forces and the police in order to maintain peace in the country, as per the media portal. He made these remarks in a special statement accompanied by Tri Force Commanders.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando and Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said they have decided to step down from their ministerial portfolios with immediate effect.

Sri Lankan protesters also broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire, angered by the unprecedented economic crisis.

Several journalists were also attacked by the security forces after which more protestors gathered in the area, Daily Mirror reported.

Police resorted to water cannons to stop the enraged protestors. The police also fired tear gas at the protesters but despite that, they entered PM's house and set the house on fire.

Meanwhile, Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) fire brigade said they were informed that the Prime Minister's private residence in Colombo was set on fire and its teams were unable to reach the location due to the unrest, according to Daily Mirror.

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed as Prime Minister in May, has announced that he will resign from his post in order to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also agreed to step down from his post on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

