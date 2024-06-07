Ensuring food safety is key pillar to strengthen UAE's food security: Amna Al Dahak

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has underscored the critical importance of ensuring food safety as a cornerstone for strengthening food security and promoting economic and social well-being in the UAE.

In a statement marking World Food Safety Day, which is celebrated on 7th June each year, Al Dahak said, "As part of its National Food Security Strategy, the UAE is committed to enabling all citizens and residents of the UAE to have access to healthy, safe, nutritious and sufficient food, at reasonable prices in all circumstances, to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. This underscores the country's dedication to upholding the highest food safety standards across the entire food supply chain. The UAE already boasts an integrated food control system in collaboration with relevant stakeholders."

Marking this year's World Food Safety Day under the theme "Food safety: prepare for the unexpected," the minister emphasised the UAE's robust regulatory system that guarantees food safety from importation or local production through all supply chains to consumers.

She reiterated that the Ministry collaborates with various strategic partners to enhance control procedures, enforce food safety, and ensure the quality of food health systems aligns with the best international standards. This, in turn, reflects positively on the prosperity of diverse economic sectors and enhances the quality of life within the community.

In conclusion, Al Dahak underscored the vital importance of raising community awareness to bolster food safety. (ANI/WAM)

