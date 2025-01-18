Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues new soil quality regulation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 18 (ANI/WAM): The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced the issuance of a new soil quality regulation in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The edict was created to ensure sustainable soil management and to preserve the soil's basic functions and vital services as well as meet the requirements of current and future uses.

The regulation also aims to reduce the damage caused by soil pollution.

The regulation was prepared in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (16) of 2005 regarding the reorganisation of EAD and its amendments, which grants EAD the authority to issue regulations and executive decisions of the law. The law is used to mitigate pollution and preserve the quality and safety of air, water, soil and natural resources while ensuring their optimal exploitation to protect humans and the environment.

The Agency coordinated and cooperated with the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi during the regulation's preparation phase in accordance with the approved methodology for preparing legislation in the emirate.

The provisions of the regulation apply to terrestrial protected areas and unexploited sites in the emirate, in addition to contaminated or potentially contaminated sites and soils that fall within the geographical scope of the environmental licence issued by EAD for the facility or project.

The regulation specifies the requirements for soil quality in terrestrial protected areas, as well as the obligations of licensed facilities and projects in terms of the necessary measures required to reduce potential negative environmental impacts on human health and the ecosystem in general.

With a focus on soil quality in particular, the regulation will also provide the Agency with data on soil quality at sites regarding the management of facilities and projects subject to environmental impact assessment studies and environmental licence applications, and in accordance with the requirements of the Agency.

For its part, EAD will implement periodic monitoring, surveillance and evaluation programmes to verify soil quality, in addition to evaluation, licensing, inspection, auditing and verification activities related to compliance with the regulation's requirements.

Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said that the regulation was issued under a constantly evolving legislative framework that seeks to better preserve a range of environmental components in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including soil. As well as helping to address the potential negative environmental impacts that may arise from development, industrial, tourism and other activities, the regulation also supports the Agency's efforts to preserve the environment and its various elements and sustain it for future generations.

She commented, "The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi will implement the requirements of the regulation in the emirate in coordination and cooperation with strategic partners, and based on systematic and organised procedures that will contribute to achieving its desired objectives." (ANI/WAM)

