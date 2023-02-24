Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav discusses land degradation, combating climate change with Sri Lankan counterpart

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday met his Sri Lankan counterpart Naseer Ahamed and discussed matters related to arresting land degradation and combating climate change.

"Met with Sri Lankan Environment Minister Mr @naseerahamedcm in Delhi today. We discussed matters related to arresting land degradation and combating climate change with particular focus on aspects related to Loss and Damage and Technology Transfer," tweeted Yadav.

Ahamed is in India representing Sri Lanka at the "World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS)" in New Delhi India from February 22nd to 24th.

The theme of WSDS 2023: Nature-based Solutions for Addressing Climate Vulnerability and Ensuring Food Security.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global leaders Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana; Naseer Ahamed, Sri Lankan Minister of Environment; and Jeffrey Sachs, director, Center for Sustainable Development in the Earth Institute.

PM Modi made the pitch for collective action, instead of the selective, responsibility of every individual to save the environment at the summit.

The annual summit is organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav also participated.

"The world is at a crucial junction, the #GlobalEconomy is showing old signs of recession, extreme climate events have started aggravating the problems faced by mankind", stressed Sri Lankan Environment Minister.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 UAE President-Designate, emphasised the need to mobilise resources and partnerships towards a bold and transformative approach to climate action. Al Jaber also said the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius is non-negotiable.

"India's sustainable development is critical not just for India, but for the whole world," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

Recognising India's effort to achieve the net-zero emission target set under the Paris accord, he noted that India, which assumed the Presidency of the G20 this year, will soon become the world's third-largest economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

