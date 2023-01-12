Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav meets Japanese counterpart, discusses G7/G20 collaboration

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a bilateral meeting with Japan's Minister of the Environment Akihiro Nishimura on Thursday in New Delhi.

Both sides discussed a range of issues including G7/G20 collaboration, LiFE, Marine and Plastic Waste, COP-27, and CBD 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhupender Yadav said that it is a coincidence that both Japan and India have taken over the Presidencies of the G7 and G20 respectively and this presents an opportunity for both countries to set the agendas and priorities for shaping the future of the world towards "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth * One Family * One Future", which is also the theme of India's G20 Presidency.

Yadav further added that during India's G-20 Presidency, LiFE is one of the important priorities for all the working groups cutting across many ministries and departments. He also sought support from Japan for India's G-20 Presidency, and also assured India's support for Japan's G-7 Presidency, according to an official statement of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Minister recognized and praised Japan's efforts to provide cutting-edge technologies to India. He emphasized that India and Japan can look into enhancing their bilateral collaboration, particularly in the areas of resource efficiency, low-carbon technologies, green hydrogen, and circular economies.

Addressing the 1st India - Japan Environment week Yadav stated that to build a better world and a better future leaving no one behind, we should promote just and equitable growth for all in the world, in a sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive manner.

Highlighting the importance of LiFE for tackling the environmental challenges and the crises of climate change, pollution, land degradation, and biodiversity loss, Yadav said Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. First proposed by the Prime Minister at COP 26, Mission LiFE is envisioned as a global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

He said India seeks to lead by example and invites the global community to be a part of Mission LiFE for individual, family, and community-based actions. In this connection, Yadav mentioned Furoshiki, a square-shaped Japanese traditional wrapping cloth that originated around 710 B.C. Furoshiki is eco-friendly and is used for wrapping gifts, carrying goods, or as decoration. The reusable Furoshiki is a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic wrapping paper, the official release read.

Bhupendra Yadav said the need of the hour is to orient industrial development towards sustainable production and to be a tool for nudging sustainable consumption.

Concluding the meeting, both countries also agreed to further promote cooperation between the two countries as well as to work together in multilateral frameworks.

( With inputs from ANI )

