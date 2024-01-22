'Envoys can return back': Iran FM to visit Pakistan on Jan 29

New Delhi, Jan 22 Iran and Pakistan on Monday agreed that their ambassadors can return back to their posts following a discussion between the respective foreign ministers.

“Following the telephone conversation between the FMs of Pakistan and Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 Jan 2024,” Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch wrote on X.

She said that at the invitation of Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani, Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Pakistan on January 29.

On Thursday, last week, Iran conducted missile strikes in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, killing at least two children and injuring three.

Tehran said the rare border intrusion targeted Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni Muslim armed group accused of attacks inside the Iranian territory of Sistan-Baluchestan.

In less than 48 hours, Pakistan responded with precise military strikes that killed at least nine people.

