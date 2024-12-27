Envoys from around the world pay tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92, was remembered by world leaders for his lasting impact on India and its global relations. Tributes from across the globe poured in, acknowledging Singh's distinguished career as an economist and politician, and his contributions to strengthening ties between India and various countries.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, an outstanding leader who is widely revered by the Indian people. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, mourned the loss, writing, "I was saddened to hear about the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh. A great leader in the history of the great nation of India. Under his leadership, Israel-India relations reached new heights. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Singh family and the Indian People during this time of sorrow. May he rest in peace."

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, also honored Singh's legacy, stating, "Remembering the selfless contributions of our dear friend and former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, who set in motion an historic chapter in US-India relations. His dedication to India's growth and prosperity continues to inspire us. Grateful for his leadership and vision."

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, reflected on Singh's contributions to bilateral relations, sharing, "It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable... Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh ji and the Indian people."

Singh passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after succumbing to age-related medical conditions. Earlier in the evening, Singh experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence, and despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at 9:51 PM. Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, and his tenure was marked by significant economic reforms and a deepening of India's international relationships.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid tribute to Singh, emphasising his pivotal role in strengthening India-US relations. "The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades," Blinken said.

He also highlighted Singh's leadership in advancing the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, stating, "His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship."

At home, Singh was remembered for driving economic growth through critical reforms that spurred India's rapid development.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Singh's career spanned several decades. His time as Prime Minister saw India emerge as a global economic powerhouse, and his legacy will continue to influence both India's internal policies and its foreign relations for years to come. Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, ending an unparalleled 33-year tenure in India's upper house of Parliament.

