Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

While the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian President, Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Oman, Peru and Cambodia and the High Commissioner of Seychelles at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Oman, Peru and Cambodia and High Commissioner of Seychelles at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 24, 2023)," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, those who presented their credentials to the President of India are the Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan, Victoria Samuel Aru; Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani; Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde; High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles, Lalatiana Accouche and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Koy Kuong.

"A special day for women in diplomacy as President Murmu received credentials from Ambassador Victoria Aru of South Sudan and High Commissioner Lalatiana Accouche of Seychelles. She said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats take on such important responsibilities," the President of India tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor