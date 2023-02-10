Epic Games launches 'Postparty' mobile app for sharing Fortnite clips

San Francisco, Feb 10 Video game developer Epic Games has launched a new mobile app called "Postparty", which will allow users to capture clips of Fortnite gameplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The application comes available for both iOS and Android users.

With this, users can then watch and share the clips to social media, and can also save the clips to their mobile devices.

Users will need to Sign up to Postparty app with their Epic Games account after downloading it.

After that, users will need to launch Fortnite on their gaming devices, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and more, and then they will require to hold their platform's capture button/key to capture the last 30 seconds of gameplay.

After capturing, the clip will appear in their Postparty app library.

Select the clip and trim it to the desired length, with the minimum length being three seconds, and then share it to the social media platform of your choice to show off your elim or other accomplishments, the company mentioned.

Moreover, the company said that Postparty users can capture their Fortnite gameplay in Battle Royale and creator-made islands, however, users cannot capture their gameplay in Save the World.

