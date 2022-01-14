Equities decline on Friday after five consecutive sessions of gains

New Delhi, Jan 14 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on the National Stock Exchange declined in early trade on Friday.

Notably, indices had been gaining for the past five trading sessions.

At 10.28 a.m., Sensex traded at 60,986 points, down 0.4 per cent from the previous close of 61,235 points. It opened at 61,040 points.

Nifty traded at 18,192 points, down 0.4 per cent from the previous close of 18,257 points. It opened at 18,185 points.

Aurobindo Pharma, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Adani Transmission, and Asian Paints were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.

Top gainers during the early trade were Tata Consumers, IOCL, ACC, Ambuja Cements, and Bosch.

