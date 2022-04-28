Equities up marginally during early trade

New Delhi, April 28 Indian equity benchmarks rose marginally during early trade on Thursday.

At 9.17 a.m., Sensex was at 57,096 points, up 0.5 per cent or 277 points, whereas Nifty at 17,120 points, up 0.5 per cent or 82 points.

Among the stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, UPL, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, NSE data showed.

Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank were the top five losers.

