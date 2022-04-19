Equity indices largely steady in early trade after a storm

New Delhi, April 19 After a bloodbath the previous day, benchmark equity indices traded largely steady in early trade on Tuesday.

At 9.30 a.m., Sensex was at 57,195 points, up 0.05 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 17,212 points, up 0.2 per cent.

On Monday, both the indices declined 2 per cent each.

A rise in inflation as well as a fresh spike in global crude oil prices seemed to have dented investors' sentiment.

As a result of which investors have shedded around Rs 2.5 trillion from their portfolio cumulatively.

