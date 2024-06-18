ERC provides Eid clothing, food to underprivileged Somali families

Dubai [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed Eid clothing to 600 families in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, along with 3,500 sacrificial animals, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The ERC said this initiative is part of its continuous efforts to support underprivileged families, and alleviate their burdens, in line with the UAE's show of solidarity towards friendly peoples.

The event was attended by several representatives of the ERC and local authorities who commended the ERC's role in providing support and assistance to those in need around the world. (ANI/WAM)

