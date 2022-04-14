Erdogan plans to hold phone conversations with Putin, Zelenskyy in coming days

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"Our president will continue talks with the leaders in the coming days, we, in turn, keep constant telephone contact with our Russian and Ukrainian colleagues. I had talks with the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Moscow. Constant contacts are also maintained with the Russian side," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor