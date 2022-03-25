Erdogan says discussed Turkey's accession to EU with EU Leaders

Published: March 25, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he discussed with European leaders Ankara's accession to the European Union.

Erdogan says discussed Turkey's accession to EU with EU Leaders

"Today I held meetings with some European leaders, we held bilateral talks. I mentioned the importance of intensifying negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU, starting discussions on customs issues, institutional mechanisms for cooperation, visa issues and the place that Turkey deserves," Erdogan said during a press conference in Brussels. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

