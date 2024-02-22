Establishment of industrial park for Indian businesses "moving very fast," says Tanzanian Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], February 22 : Throwing light on collaborations between nations, the Foreign Minister of Tanzania, January Makamba, said that one item that is moving very fast is the establishment of an industrial park for Indian businesses that want to come and establish themselves in Tanzania.

He also mentioned how his meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was "very successful."

While speaking to ANI, Tanzania's Foreign Minister, Makamba said, "Since the visit in October last year, a delegation from India came to Tanzania for a follow-up. One item that is moving very fast is the establishment of an industrial park for Indian businesses that want to come and establish in Tanzania."

"We had a very successful session this morning, which involved Minister Jaishankar. We also had a follow-up bilateral meeting with him," he said.

Highlighting the follow-up meetings, the Tanzanian Foreign Minister said, "First of all, we followed up on the visit by the President of Tanzania, which happened in October last year. The visit was very successful."

"The president had meetings with the president here and PM Modi and agreed on many items. Today I and Minister Jaishankar went through a list of the items to see where we are in terms of implementation, and we are very happy that there is progress," he noted.

"We also had a government delegation here in India to follow up on items like UPI and military-to-military cooperation..." the minister told ANI.

India and Tanzania share warm and friendly ties with each other.

Earlier today, Indian Navy's Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti met Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training of the Tanzanian Navy.

The leaders of the two navies met on the sidelines of MILAN 2024, a multinational naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.

The two sides discussed avenues to enhance maritime cooperation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS, interacted with Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training, Tanzania Navy. Highlighted relations b/n both navies & discussed avenues to enhance maritime cooperation."

