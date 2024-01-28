Estonia's digital health triumph shines at Arab Health 2024

Dubai [UAE], January 28 (ANI/WAM): Estonia, renowned for its cutting-edge healthcare research and development, is set to make a significant mark at Arab Health 2024, showcasing its expertise and collaboration opportunities in the GCC region.

Estonian healthcare offers several collaboration opportunities, both in the public and private sectors.

Highlighting the potential for cooperation, Ege Devon, Enterprise Estonia Chief Representative Officer GCC, stated, "Estonia's commitment to healthcare innovation and research is unwavering. We are excited to bring our pioneering ideas and collaboration opportunities to Arab Health 2024, where we aim to build bridges with the GCC healthcare ecosystem."

Among the notable participants from Estonia at Arab Health 2024 are: Cellin Technologies: Focused on stem cell proliferation and differentiation, Cellin Technologies is eager to collaborate with universities and companies interested in tissue engineering, gene therapy, and advanced cell therapy medicinal products.

Helmes: With over 30 years of digital innovation experience, Helmes is a trusted partner known for creating complex software systems worldwide. They have played a crucial role in developing solutions like digital prescriptions and e-elections in Estonia.

InterVacTechnology OU: A high-tech manufacturer of the vacuum blood collection system Lind-Vac®, InterVacTechnology offers hygienic and safe blood collection solutions used in medical institutions and laboratories in over 20 countries.

These are just a few of the outstanding Estonian companies at Arab Health 2024, where they will present their groundbreaking innovations in the healthcare sector.

Estonia's Digital Health (e-health) sector's turnover has witnessed an impressive 100 per cent growth from 2021 to 2022, highlighting the country's dedication to staying at the forefront of healthcare advancements.

The participation of Estonia at Arab Health 2024 is an opportunity for GCC healthcare professionals, businesses, and researchers to explore potential collaborations, gain insights into the latest healthcare innovations, and forge partnerships that can transform the future of healthcare in the region. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor