"Ethiopia can establish itself as a strong player," says Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 10 : Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, stated that Ethiopia's comprehensive economic programme has the potential to make the country one of the leading players on the African continent, TV BRICS reported.

"We feel that the way the reforms are going, Ethiopia can establish itself as a strong player in Africa because it has a large population, large landmass and has a very robust basic infrastructure," the ambassador affirmed, TV BRICS quoted him as saying.

In an interview with ENA, a partner of TV BRICS, Rai said the historically friendly relations between India and Ethiopia continue to strengthen, especially within the BRICS framework. He noted that BRICS offers numerous opportunities for cooperation across various sectors.

According to Rai, BRICS is facilitating economic transformation ranging from industry, mining, agriculture, textiles, and services by utilising modern digital technologies.

He emphasised that the BRICS platform offers vast and diverse opportunities for cooperation, including basic economic sectors such as agriculture and food security, and also provides unique financial instruments that can benefit developing countries.

Anil Kumar Rai also said that India and Ethiopia recently signed a memorandum of understanding on digital public infrastructure.

Rai paid special attention to the importance of human capital development, emphasising that education plays a key role in providing Ethiopia with skilled manpower, as per TV BRICS.

Diplomatic relations between India and Ethiopia were established in 1948, soon after India's independence.

BRICS started as a group of four emerging economies in 2006 and later included South Africa in 2010. Since then, it has expanded to add new members, i.e. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), giving economic teeth to the organisation, as per the official website of BRICS.

Ethiopia joined BRICS on January 1, 2024, with Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor