Ethiopia relocates over 58,000 citizens amid looming earthquake risks

Addis Ababa, Jan 10 The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Council has announced that more than 58,000 citizens have been relocated from Afar and Oromia regions to temporary shelters due to the threat of earthquakes in the areas.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting to address the looming seismic risks that have been impacting various districts, two in Afar and another in Oromia.

A scientific analysis presented by experts during the meeting attributed the seismic activity to the formation of the Rift Valley. While no volcanic eruptions have occurred, experts noted instances of underground smoke and hot water emissions, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) on Thursday.

"Since September 2024, the potential risks associated with earthquakes and tremors in regions of the Rift Valley have necessitated the government to give attention and take appropriate measures," the ENA quoted Temesgen Tiruneh, chairman of the council and deputy prime minister of Ethiopia, as saying.

"In the course of these measures, it is important to prevent the loss of lives, destruction of property, and damage to infrastructures," Tiruneh said, stressing the need to provide necessary shelter and care to those fleeing from danger areas.

Although there have been no reported casualties among humans or animals, Tiruneh confirmed that the frequent earthquakes have caused significant damage to social service facilities, roads, and other infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the Ethiopian government said that it had coordinated evacuations in response to successive and recurring earthquakes that had wreaked havoc in the eastern parts of the country.

Recent tremors had shaken areas around Awash Fentale, Metahara, and Abomsa towns, with magnitudes frequently exceeding five, according to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The strongest quake, a magnitude 5.8, had occurred on January 5, striking 56 km south-southeast of Abomsa. Its epicentre was at a depth of 10 km, at 9.505 degrees north latitude and 40.169 degrees east longitude, according to the USGS.

The USGS data indicated that at least seven earthquakes had hit eastern Ethiopia in the past two days, marking a significant increase in intensity compared to previous weeks' moderate tremors.

Tremors from the earthquakes had been felt as far as Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, about 190 km west of Abomsa. The government had deployed emergency teams, including experts from various sectors, to assess damages across 12 localities in the Afar, Oromia, and Amhara regions.

The Ethiopian Government Communication Service had noted a rise in both the intensity and frequency of recent earthquakes, stating that the government was organising evacuations and prioritising the relocation of the most vulnerable populations in the affected areas.

Adding to the crisis, a volcanic eruption had been reported on Friday at Mount Dofan in the Dulecha district of Afar. Local officials were working to protect residents, as reported by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Online videos had shown cracked asphalt roads and widening fissures, further underscoring the impact of the seismic activity. Experts had attributed the quakes to ongoing tectonic movements within the region's basaltic rock formations, warning that the frequency of such events might persist.

While major urban centres had not suffered significant damage, officials had urged the public to follow safety guidelines. Authorities were closely monitoring the situation's impact on social services, infrastructure, and the economy, promising regular updates through official channels.

