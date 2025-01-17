Ethiopia repatriates 33,000 nationals over 6 months: Spokesperson

Addis Ababa, Jan 17 The Ethiopian government has repatriated about 33,000 nationals facing dire conditions in various foreign countries over the past six months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Nebiat Getachew, spokesperson for the ministry, said that the ongoing large-scale repatriation effort is part of the Ethiopian government's "citizen-centered" diplomatic commitment to bringing home its nationals stranded in difficult situations abroad, Xinhua news agency reported quoting state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Getachew said the repatriated individuals had been "facing dire circumstances in various countries" during the first half of the current Ethiopian 2024/2025 fiscal year that started on July 8.

The spokesperson said a particularly concerning case involves Ethiopian nationals in Myanmar, where 380 citizens have been identified in dire circumstances. These individuals were misled by illegal brokers promising employment opportunities in Southeast Asia. Upon arrival, they were taken to unauthorized camps in areas bordering Myanmar and Thailand, where conditions are reportedly severe.

He said as part of the government's efforts, some 34 nationals were freed from their "abductors" and transported to safety in Thailand before being repatriated to Ethiopia. Acknowledging that the task of rescuing the abducted nationals "requires a lot of effort," Getachew said the ministry has tasked its diplomatic missions in Tokyo, Japan and New Delhi, India to facilitate the ongoing efforts.

Getachew emphasised that various efforts are currently underway to bring back the stranded nationals home. The repatriation efforts, however, have been complicated by the fact that the regions where these individuals are thought to be located are not under strong government control.

He also highlighted the international criminal aspects of the issue, linked to human trafficking networks. Ethiopia is collaborating with the government of Myanmar and other affected nations to tackle the problem.

In recent years, Ethiopia has intensified efforts to repatriate its citizens stranded overseas, particularly in the Middle East. A significant number of returnees have been undocumented migrants facing hardship in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, the government recently repatriated 164 citizens from Beirut, Lebanon, amid escalating regional insecurity.

Beyond repatriation, Ethiopia is focusing on preventive measures, including dismantling human trafficking networks and enhancing domestic economic opportunities. Many low-income Ethiopians migrate illegally, driven by hopes of improved living conditions abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor