Ethiopia's ruling party holds meeting to review progress, plan for future

Addis Ababa, Feb 1 Ethiopian leaders have reiterated that the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has delivered its promises by transforming the country's economy and promoting inclusivity.

Speaking at the opening of the party's Second Congress in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is also the President of the party, said the PP has emerged as a leader in political and economic reform, emphasizing the importance of innovation and engagement in solving Ethiopia's long-standing issues.

Abiy underscored the importance of the congress in evaluating progress, formulating new strategies, and electing capable leaders.

Reflecting on the previous chapter of the party's journey, Abiy declared an end to the era of conflicts and a beginning of renewed hope, echoing the party's commitment to peace and stability. He mentioned the nation's achievements through the leadership of the PP, including the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, wheat import substitution and ongoing homegrown economic reforms.

Talking about the past five years, Abiy described the period as a "takeoff" phase, marked by overcoming significant challenges and laying the groundwork for future growth. He declared that the congress underway marks the end of this initial phase and the beginning of a period of accelerated development and tangible results.

Abiy reiterated that the PP stands as a major political force in Africa, with 15 million members, and remains dedicated to its vision of peace and prosperity for all Ethiopians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the event, Adem Farah, Vice President of the ruling party, said the party has promoted multinationalism and managed to embrace inclusivity, creating a new era of resolving the contradictions through its fair and balanced principles and interweaving narratives.

The Vice President pointed out that PP over the years has practically proven its commitment to turning pledges into practice by confronting challenges head-on by mobilizing the public. He recalled some of the party's achievements including Ethiopia's shift to wheat exporter through enhancing the crop's production and productivity.

The Second Congress of PP will go through until Sunday under the theme "From Pledge to Practice." Results of the party's first congress and public satisfaction will be evaluated in the meeting as well.

