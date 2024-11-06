Etihad Airways medical centre achieves JCIA gold seal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways Medical Centre (EAMC), the region's first aeromedical centre approved by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been awarded the Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA) Gold Seal. This recognition reinforces EAMC's commitment to maintaining exceptional standards in aviation medicine and comprehensive healthcare services.

Established in 2004, EAMC has pioneered aviation medicine and has been recognised at the first aeromedical centre in the region, serving Etihad's employees and the wider Abu Dhabi community.

The centre's achievement in the JCIA assessment demonstrates its dedication to safety and excellence in healthcare delivery.

Nadia Bastaki, Etihad Airways Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, said, "This achievement showcases the exceptional expertise of our medical centre team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide outstanding care for our frontline employees which include pilots cabin crew and engineers. Their dedication ensures that we maintain the highest standards of health and safety, directly contributing to the well-being of our airline's guests. The JCIA Gold Seal is a testament to our commitment to excellence and reinforces our position as a leader in providing top-tier healthcare within the aviation industry. Congratulations to the entire team on this remarkable accomplishment." (ANI/WAM)

