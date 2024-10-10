Etihad Rail, Emerge sign solar power deal at Global Rail 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 10 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, signed a landmark agreement with Emerge, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar and EDF Group to solarise the railway network's freight terminal in Ghuweifat.

The total installed capacity is comprised of a 600 kWp ground-mounted solar PV system in addition to a 2.56 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and upon completion is expected to generate up to 85 per cent of the terminal's electricity consumption.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al-Yafei, CEO of Etihad Rail Infrastructure and Eng. Abdulaziz AlObaidli, Chairman of Emerge, and witnessed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Luc Koechlin, CEO EDF Middle East.

Under the terms of the agreement, Etihad Rail will leverage Emerge's technology to generate solar power to supplement its Ghuweifat freight terminal with renewable energy during daylight hours, thus, offsetting night-time energy consumption as well as reducing CO2 emissions by more than 8,500 tons over the duration of the contract.

Commenting on the agreement, Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail said, "This initiative is a cornerstone of our vision to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations. With the support of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, we are leading the charge in the shift to a low-carbon and energy efficient economy. By collaborating with Emerge and initiating the transition to solar power, we are not only reducing our environmental impact, but also building greener and more resilient supply chains, thus, supporting our nation's goals and ambitions for a more sustainable future."

Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, commented, "The collaboration with Etihad Rail is a pivotal step towards cleaner and more sustainable infrastructure development in the region. By leveraging the local and international experience of both Masdar and EDF Group - leading companies in the energy sector - the Emerge joint venture is ideally equipped to support Etihad Rail and other organisations to reduce their environmental impact and become more sustainable on the road to realising the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy."

Luc Koechlin, CEO Middle East EDF Group stated, "As a global leader in low-carbon electricity generation, EDF Group is proud to support Etihad Rail in this innovative initiative, which exemplifies our shared commitment to a sustainable energy future. By leveraging our expertise in low-carbon solutions, including our deep knowledge of transportation infrastructure and electrification, we are proud to contribute to the UAE's energy transition and help build a net-zero Middle East."

This initiative represents a significant step in Etihad Rail's long-term commitment to environmental stewardship, directly contributing to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. Furthermore, it demonstrates Etihad Rail's leadership in driving forward the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, supplemented by the railway network's contribution to reducing CO2 emissions in the UAE road transport sector by 21 per cent annually by 2050.

The Ghuweifat freight terminal serves as a key hub for facilitating seamless cross-border operations. With its strategic location at the border with Saudi Arabia, the terminal is uniquely positioned to accelerate sustainable logistics solutions regionally, aligning with Etihad Rail's objectives to foster more eco-friendly freight operations. By integrating solar technology into its network, Etihad Rail's Ghuweifat terminal will eventually become self-sufficient, harnessing renewable energy to operate sustainably and reduce its carbon footprint, thus, setting a new standard for efficient and green logistics and infrastructure. (ANI/WAM)

