EU announces additional 30 million euro aid package for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

Beirut, Oct 4 The European Union (EU) announced an additional 30 million euros ($33.08 million) in humanitarian aid for Lebanon as Israel intensified its attacks on the country.

According to a statement issued by the EU delegation to Lebanon on Thursday, the new aid package is in addition to the 10 million euros announced on Sunday, bringing the total EU humanitarian assistance to the country to over 104 million euros this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The aid package will offer urgent food assistance, shelter, health care, and other essential support, it added.

According to a report released by Lebanese authorities on Wednesday, the total number of displaced persons in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes has increased to nearly 1.2 million.

Israel has recently intensified its airstrikes on Beirut and its suburbs, mainly targeting Hezbollah officials and facilities. At the same time, it has launched what it describes as a "limited" ground operation into Lebanon.

The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensified on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began launching rockets toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. This prompted retaliatory Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes in Lebanon.

