EU considering sanctions on more Russian banks in coming days

The EU nations are planning to target more Russian banks in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats and officials familiar with the discussions.

The bloc is also seeking to prevent the families of Russian businessmen and the use of cryptocurrencies from evading financial restrictions, the report said.

The European Union is said to be discussing how to deploy its anti-money-laundering blacklist against countries engaged in helping circumvent Western sanctions . They are weighing whether to place Russia on the EU blacklist, the newspaper said.

The European Commission is expected to outline a proposal on the new sanctions next week. (ANI/Sputnik)

