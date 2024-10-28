EU Council President calls for transparent probe into "alleged irregularities" in Georgia elections

Brussels [Belgium], October 28 : Amid the row over the voting process in the Georgia parliamentary elections, European Council President Charles Michel called for a transparent and independent probe into the "electoral irregularities."

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, the EU Council President stated that the "alleged irregularities must be seriously clarified and addressed."

Michel said he would be putting this "agenda" at the informal meeting of the European Council in Budapest. He further reiterated that the EU Council would call to assess the situation and take the required steps in building the relationship with Georgia during their session in November.

"Following the parliamentary elections in Georgia, I intend to put Georgia on the agenda of the informal EUCO in Budapest," Michel stated.

"We note the OSCE/ODIHR preliminary assessment and call on the Central Election Commission and other relevant authorities to fulfil their duty to swiftly, transparently and independently investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities and allegations thereof. These alleged irregularities must be seriously clarified and addressed," he added.

The EU Council President also stressed on the European Union's call to the Georgian leadership to demonstrate its firm commitment to the country's EU path.

"We reiterate the EU's call to the Georgian leadership to demonstrate its firm commitment to the country's EU path, also in line with EUCO June and October conclusions. Constructive and inclusive dialogue across the political spectrum is now paramount. The November EUCO will assess the situation and set the next steps in our relations with Georgia," Michel stated.

Georgian Dream declared getting a majority after hours of voting on Saturday, based on data from the country's electoral commission. Opposition parties, however, have fiercely disputed the results, claiming the election was "rigged."

In 24 per cent of cases analysed by a delegation from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights voter secrecy was found to be compromised, according to Euro News.

Besides the EU, several international observers have also raised concerns about the electoral process in Georgia both leading up to and during the elections, which heightened tensions between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition groups that allege the results were "rigged".

A Western delegation coordinated by the OSCE noted several issues with the electoral process during the recent elections. While they found that voting on election day was generally well organised, they highlighted a tense and pressured atmosphere in the lead-up to the elections, along with instances of intimidation and procedural irregularities on the day itself, Euro News reported.

Iulian Bulai, head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe delegation, said," "During our observation, we noted cases of vote-buying and double-voting before and during elections, especially in rural areas."

He mentioned that the presence of cameras in polling stations contributed to an environment of pressure, and one of their observers experienced vandalism of their vehicle while conducting assessments.

This win is significant in the political landscape of the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million and was considered one of the most significant as well as one of the most divisive.

The opposition has also accused the ruling party of steering the nation away from the European Union and towards Russia, Euro News reported.

