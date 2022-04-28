EU delegation meets Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi

A delegation of the European Union led by Eamon Gilmore EU Special Representative for Human Rights and the Ambassador of the EU Ugo Astuto met with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday in the national capital.

"A delegation of European Union led by H E Mr Eamon Gilmore @EamonGilmore, EU Special Representative for Human Rights and H E Mr Ugo Astuto @EUAmbIndia, Ambassador of the European Union to India, met me in New Delhi today," the Union Minister tweeted.

In another Tweet, the Minister said: "Apprised the delegation of the effective results of welfare programmes being carried out by @narendramodi Govt for socio-economic-educational empowerment of all sections of the society including the Minorities."

( With inputs from ANI )

