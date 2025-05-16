"EU-India trade talks progress on intellectual property, customs procedures"

New Delhi [India], May 16 : The EU-India trade talks are picking up pace as both sides aim to wrap up a deal by the end of 2025, as per a statement by the European Union.

Progress was made in this 11th round in key areas such as intellectual property and customs procedures, the statement said.

"The EU-India trade talks are picking up pace both sides aim to wrap up a deal by the end of 2025. Progress was made in this 11th round in key areas such as intellectual property and customs procedures. Still more to do, but momentum is building."

https://x.com/Trade_EU/status/1923398455155646475

The European Union (EU) and India launched two research and innovation initiatives under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), with a total investment of 41 million Euros (Rs 394 crore), a statement by the European Union said.

These initiatives will drive collaborative solutions to pressing environmental challenges and foster cutting-edge technological advancements, the statement said.

Coordinated under the EU's Horizon Europe programme and co-funded by Indian ministries (MoES and MNRE), the two research calls will bring together researchers, startups, and industries from the EU and India to develop sustainable, scalable solutions with global impact.

By strengthening the EU-India partnership, these initiatives operationalize the TTC's goals and reinforce the commitment to joint innovation.

As per the statement, the first call focuses on combating marine pollution, particularly the pervasive issue of marine plastic litter.

Co-funded by the EU (12 million Euro, which is approximately Rs 110 crore) and Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences (Rs 90 crore, or 9.3 million Euro), this call seeks innovative solutions to monitor, assess, and mitigate the cumulative impacts of various pollutants, including microplastics, heavy metals, and persistent organic pollutants, the statement said.

The resulting research will contribute to global efforts, including the support international commitments such as the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and contribute to the objectives of the EU's Zero Pollution Action Plan and India's National Marine Litter Policy.

By driving collaborative research and innovation, this initiative aims to protect marine ecosystems and promote sustainable development, as per the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor