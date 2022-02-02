EU Parliament hosts conference on Taliban's gender apartheid against women

The European Union (EU) Parliament is hosting 'Afghan Women Days', a series of events from February 1st to 2nd, to address and cast light on the extremely worrying situation of women in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power last year.

The high-level conference is being attended by members of the EU parliament, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament's 2021 Shakarov Prize, as well as activists, UN representatives and representatives from several other international organizations, according to a statement from the European Parliament.

Sima Samar, human rights advocate, former Minister of Women's Affairs and former chair of the Afghan Independent, Human Rights Commission thanked the EU for organizing the program in honour of women of Afghanistan.

"We have seen war for last 40 years but we still hope for betterment. The situation is much worse than what is being projected in the media or social media. Afghanistan has been a collective failure of its people, the Afghan govt. and the international community," she said.

She called out for the international community not to abandon Afghanistan after just like the Soviet war.

"Women are being pushed down as the second-grade citizens and education system has been destroyed as the Taliban rulers have stated that Universities are more destructive than bombs. Violation of human rights against women has become a norm. They have closed Afghanistan Human Rights Commission and replaced the Ministry of Women Affairs.", she said.

Roberta Metsola, President of European Parliament and Angelina Jolie, UNHCR Special envoy also spoke on the Taliban's gender apartheid against women.

Roberta addressed women of Afghanistan facing struggle, selling and other atrocities.

"Taliban promised no society but humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan under Taliban. Women are being subjugated and targeted. Violent crackdown and disappearance of women activists.", she pointed out.

She said that the Universal goals of human dignity particularly women's rights have to be respected and EP will demand this from the Taliban.

Angelina Jolie, UNHCR Special envoy also saluted the bravery of Afghan women who have survived after atrocities against women.

"Women were killed, imprisoned and driven away for showing courage in Afghanistan but brave women have faced all these. I appeal to Taliban rulers to open schools for women and allow them to participate in politics, work and decision making. I call upon the international community and free-thinking women to hold the rulers accountable for these atrocities. ", she added.

Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General thanked the EU for their role in highlighting this burning issue of gender equality in Afghanistan.

Amina said, "Over the last two decades, progress was made but today the women and girls are being marginalized. They are yearning for stability. UN is trying to open schools for women and girls. UN and EU solidarity with women of Afghanistan will surely pave the way for the betterment of women in Afghanistan.".

Mounir Satouri, a Member of the European Parliament urged the international community to act against the Taliban.

He urged EP to "remind the member states of their responsibilities and demand that no diplomatic relations with Taliban should be started and Taliban should not be recognized."

Moderator Maria Arena, Chair of Sub-committee on human rights said that no access to education and health care to women is provided despite promises made by the Taliban.

"Afghanistan should not be abandoned to their sad fate and Europe is determined to see a better future for Afghanistan.", she added.

J. Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management commented that decisive action is needed by International Community.

"Women are being ostracized and stopped from accessing health care and education. We are funding women-led families and encouraging women to be teachers and participate in society. Taliban recently promised to open schools for women from 21st March 2022.", he said.

Shaharzad Akbar, Sakharav Prize 2021 Finalist and chair of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) also pointed out that presently brutal starvation is prevailing in Afghanistan.

"Taliban has been carrying out extra-judicial killings and have severely limited the movement of women. There is no freedom of expression in Afghanistan. Healthcare and Education have to be funded by the international community but it has to be ensured that the money does not go to the Taliban. Taliban has to allow women to work. Taliban has been indulging in gender apartheid against women.", she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

