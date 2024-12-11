EU raises concerns over human rights violations in China on International Human rights day

Brussels [Belgium], December 11 : On International Human Rights Day, the European Union (EU) issued a strong statement expressing deep concerns over ongoing human rights violations in China, particularly about civil, cultural, economic, social, and political rights.

The EU urged China to uphold the fundamental rights of all individuals, including ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities.

The EU highlighted serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, where reports of mass detentions, widespread surveillance, forced labour, and systemic abuses, such as torture, forced abortion, and sterilization, continue to emerge.

The EU also expressed concern over restrictions on religious freedoms, the use of birth control policies, and sexual and gender-based violence. These abuses, they said, contribute to cultural erasure, particularly for minorities in the region.

The statement stressed the importance of the rule of law, accountability, and justice, urging China to engage constructively with international human rights bodies, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The EU called for a comprehensive approach to addressing these issues and for China to fully cooperate with the United Nations' Special Procedures.

The situation in Tibet also remains dire, with reports of escalating repression since 2013. The EU expressed alarm over the severe restrictions on freedom of expression, movement, and assembly in Tibetan areas. Authorities have imposed tight controls on passports, restricted the movement of Tibetan Lamas, and forced the alignment of Tibetan Buddhist practices with the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party.

Additionally, the EU noted that the setup of compulsory boarding schools for Tibetan children and the closure of Tibetan-language schools are alarming developments.

Concerns were also raised about the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, where there has been a noticeable decline in the preservation of ethnic minority rights, particularly among the Mongolian community.

The EU pointed out that changes in the education system, such as the reduction of Mongolian as a language of instruction, are eroding the cultural identity and heritage of the Mongol people.

The EU reiterated its call for the abolition of the death penalty in China, urging the country to introduce a moratorium on executions, ensure transparency in death penalty cases, and work towards the complete abolition of capital punishment. Despite the EU's stance, China continues to apply the death penalty in cases of non-violent offenses.

Further, the EU voiced strong support for human rights defenders, journalists, and anyone facing repression for advocating for fundamental rights.

The statement condemned the harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention of individuals who speak out against the government. The EU also called for the immediate release of numerous individuals, including dissidents, lawyers, journalists, and activists, who have been wrongfully detained or sentenced, such as Gulshan Abbas, Ilham Tohti, and Gui Minhai.

The EU also addressed the issue of freedom of expression, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of journalist Dong Yuyu, sentenced to seven years in prison for his reporting. They emphasized the need for Chinese journalists and media workers to operate freely, without fear of harassment, arrest, or prosecution. Additionally, the EU condemned the ongoing suppression of peaceful protests in China.

Gender equality and the protection of women and LGBT rights were also central to the EU's message. They called on China to take more decisive action against gender-based violence and to protect women activists who have suffered human rights abuses.

Lastly, the EU expressed its ongoing concern over the situation in Hong Kong, where the use of national security laws has undermined fundamental freedoms. The EU called on both the Chinese central government and Hong Kong authorities to restore respect for the rule of law, preserve the region's autonomy, and ensure the protection of democratic principles.

The EU's statement underscores its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights globally, urging China to engage meaningfully with international human rights mechanisms and uphold its obligations under international law.

